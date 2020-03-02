Assetmark Inc. Buys 120,802 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 298.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

NYSE NVO opened at $58.13 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

