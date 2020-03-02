Assetmark Inc. Buys 139,628 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1,853.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

