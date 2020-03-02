Assetmark Inc. Buys 24,015 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franco Nevada worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 297.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 137.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.