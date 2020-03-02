Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,067 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,821,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of HEZU opened at $28.92 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.