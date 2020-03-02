Assetmark Inc. Buys 92,641 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

