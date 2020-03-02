Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 72,602 Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

NYSE SNE opened at $62.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

