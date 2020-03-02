Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

