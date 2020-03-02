Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 286,850.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,792 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

FANG opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

