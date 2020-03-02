Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $120.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

