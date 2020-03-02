Assetmark Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.