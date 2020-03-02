Assetmark Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.36% of BankUnited worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 149,415 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

