Assetmark Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $27.04 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

