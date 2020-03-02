Assetmark Inc. Has $14.11 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 112,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

