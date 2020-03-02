Assetmark Inc. Has $7.90 Million Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of SK Telecom worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after buying an additional 388,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 647,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 485,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

