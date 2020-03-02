Assetmark Inc. Has $9.11 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,698 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

