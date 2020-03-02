Assetmark Inc. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.32% of Potlatchdeltic worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

