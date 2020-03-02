Assetmark Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPME. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $62.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

