Assetmark Inc. Has $9.60 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 4.95% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.78 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

