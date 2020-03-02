Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2,721.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,431 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

