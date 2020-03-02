Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 184.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 975,177 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 311,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $32.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

