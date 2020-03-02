Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avangrid worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 11.04%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

