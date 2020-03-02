Assetmark Inc. Invests $5.87 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

