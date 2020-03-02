Assetmark Inc. Purchases 107,856 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3,529.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.