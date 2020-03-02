Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,467,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

