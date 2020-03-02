Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3,214.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,537 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Western Union worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 106.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

