Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2,525.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 292,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 53,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.