Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1,356.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

