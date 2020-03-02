Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,328 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,416,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 264,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

