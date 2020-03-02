Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $114.14 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

