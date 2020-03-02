Assetmark Inc. Sells 122,194 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $6.78 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

