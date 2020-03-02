Assetmark Inc. Sells 13,496 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

