Assetmark Inc. Sells 15,361 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

