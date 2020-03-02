Assetmark Inc. Sells 16,831 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,198,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 264,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 168,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $50.10 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

