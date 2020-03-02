Assetmark Inc. Sells 44,119 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 150,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 79,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.