Assetmark Inc. Sells 69,519 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 82,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.