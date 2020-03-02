Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,922.27 ($38.44).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,619.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,443.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

