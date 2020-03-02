Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 108,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE AGO traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,436. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.