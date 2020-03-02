Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

