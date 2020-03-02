ATC Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $936,724.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $936,724.00 and $5,023.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00687386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007305 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,549,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.