Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $6,213.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,213.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.