Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Athelney Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 195 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.02 ($3.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.94.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

