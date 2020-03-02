Athena Capital Advisors LLC Buys 46,936 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $366.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

