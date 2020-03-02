Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Athene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

