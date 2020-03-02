Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athenex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

ATNX stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $972.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 690.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.