Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore International Group worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,289. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.00. 8,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,947. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

