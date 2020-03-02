Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Atlantica Yield has a dividend payout ratio of 157.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Yield to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,168. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.