Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £3,720 ($4,893.45).

Michael Moule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Moule bought 4,000 shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,891.61).

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Moule bought 4,800 shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,206.79).

Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.43) on Monday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.82 ($3.51). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 2.37 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

