Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,627,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,489,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

