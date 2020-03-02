Atonomi (ATMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $171.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and BitForex. Atonomi has a total market cap of $147,819.00 and $171.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atonomi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

