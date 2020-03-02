Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $620.00. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.42. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $603.00 and a 12-month high of $948.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat purchased 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

